AUGUSTA, Ga. (PRESS RELEASE) – All garbage collection customers inside Augusta will experience a one-day delay in service this week due to Hurricane Irma. Pickup service will be delayed by one day, each day, through this week only.

For example, customers who normally receive garbage pickup service on Monday will have their service on Tuesday. Customers who receive service on Friday will have their garbage pickup on Saturday.

Service will return to the normal pickup schedule next week.