City of Augusta in need of donations, Augusta University in need of volunteers for all shifts.

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF)- If you’d like to help the displaced families, the city of Augusta is accepting donations.

They need things like new bath towels, lotion, distilled water, baby wipes and adult diapers.

They also need baby diapers and new, unopened packages of socks and underwear.

Shelter administrators say please do not bring any other items.

You can drop these essentials off at the donation center at 2163 Central Avenue in Augusta from 10am until 6pm..

Augusta University says it’s in serious need of volunteers.

A-U is working with the Hurricane OPS Center with the Department of Health and volunteers are needed for all shifts from Sunday morning until Monday night.

If you’re interested call the District Operations Center at 706-729-2193.