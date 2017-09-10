Gold Cross sends its strike team to Florida Sunday morning

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF)- Gold Cross is continuing to monitor Irma’s path Sunday morning as it makes preparations for the week.

Gold Cross tells NewsChannel 6 it is in continuous contact with FEMA and GEMA to determine where its strike teams will be needed.

At 5am, Sunday, Gold Cross received a deployment notice from FEMA for its Para Transit Strike Team.

This specialized vehicle is capable of transporting stretchers or wheelchairs.

Gold Cross says this team of two brave men will be leaving Sunday morning to head to Florida.

Gold Cross asks that you please pray for Ricky Smith and Will Dorn-Reid as they begin their deployment.

