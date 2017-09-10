Jefferson, Emanuel Counties enact curfew ahead of storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Both Jefferson and Emanuel Counties set a curfew for residents as Hurricane Irma makes its way to the CSRA. Jefferson County Sheriff Gary Hutchins announced a curfew for everyone, except “exempt individuals” ahead of the storm. The curfew begins Sunday at 11:00 p.m. It will remain in effect until Sheriff Hutchins or his designee decides. Those “exempt individuals” are defined as authorized and essential emergency responders, law enforcement, health care providers and others working with or through the county emergency management agency. This also includes people who came to Jefferson County to evacuate others. People are told to remain away from public streets and other public areas in Jefferson County, Georgia.

The Emanuel County Board of Commissioners along with the county’s EMA and sheriff implemented a curfew that will begin at 2:00 a.m. Monday. It will last until further notice. During curfew time, it will be against the law to travel, loiter, wander or stroll on public streets or public grounds. Those exempted from the curfew are authorized and essential emergency responders, law enforcement, health care providers, and others working with or through the county’s EMA.