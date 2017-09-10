Trinity on the Hill offering up more than a warm meal and place to sleep for Irma evacuees

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF)- Sunday, Trinity on the Hill is filled to capacity with evacuees who have escaped Hurricane Irma’s path, not knowing what they may come back to when they return home. NewsChannel 6’s Ashli Doss spent the morning speaking with evacuees and volunteers.

This morning, volunteers will be serving up a hot meal and a prayer service for evacuees who would like to return.

Volunteers say they want to do everything they can to make sure evacuees are comfortable and smiling through the storm.

Doss will have on the worship service and the togetherness the volunteers and evacuees share Sunday night on NewsChannel 6 at 6p.m.

