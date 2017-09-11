CSRA Power Outage numbers

CSRA (WJBF) – Storms stemming from Irma have left many in the CSRA without power.

Jefferson Electric are reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-877-533-3377:

Burke – 44

Columbia – 193

Emanuel – 86

Glascock – 525

Jefferson – 728

Johnson – 97

McDuffie – 18

Warren – 3

Washington – 6

Georgia Power are reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-888-891-0938:

Appling – 446

Burke – 432

Columbia – 8

Emanuel – 617

Glascock – 15

Jefferson – 210

Lincoln – 0

Richmond – 176

Screven – 155

Wilkes – 0

Aiken Electric Co-Op is reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-877-264-5368:

Aiken – 43

Edgefield – 1

SCE&G are reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-888-333-4465:

Aiken – 1769

Allendale – 25

Bamberg – 0

Barnwell – 5

Edgefield – 0

McCormick – 3

Saluda – 2