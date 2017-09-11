CSRA Power Outage numbers

CSRA (WJBF) – Storms stemming from Irma have left many in the CSRA without power.
Jefferson Electric are reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-877-533-3377:
- Burke – 44
- Columbia – 193
- Emanuel – 86
- Glascock – 525
- Jefferson – 728
- Johnson – 97
- McDuffie – 18
- Warren – 3
- Washington – 6
Georgia Power are reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-888-891-0938:
- Appling – 446
- Burke – 432
- Columbia – 8
- Emanuel – 617
- Glascock – 15
- Jefferson – 210
- Lincoln – 0
- Richmond – 176
- Screven – 155
- Wilkes – 0
Aiken Electric Co-Op is reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-877-264-5368:
- Aiken – 43
- Edgefield – 1
SCE&G are reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-888-333-4465:
- Aiken – 1769
- Allendale – 25
- Bamberg – 0
- Barnwell – 5
- Edgefield – 0
- McCormick – 3
- Saluda – 2