CSRA Power Outage numbers

By Published: Updated:
Power Outage Graphic
Power Outage Graphic

CSRA (WJBF) – Storms stemming from Irma have left many in the CSRA without power.

Jefferson Electric are reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-877-533-3377:

  • Burke – 44
  • Columbia – 193
  • Emanuel – 86
  • Glascock – 525
  • Jefferson – 728
  • Johnson – 97
  • McDuffie – 18
  • Warren – 3
  • Washington – 6

Georgia Power are reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-888-891-0938:

  • Appling – 446
  • Burke – 432
  • Columbia – 8
  • Emanuel – 617
  • Glascock – 15
  • Jefferson – 210
  • Lincoln – 0
  • Richmond – 176
  • Screven – 155
  • Wilkes – 0

Aiken Electric Co-Op is reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-877-264-5368:

  • Aiken – 43
  • Edgefield – 1

SCE&G are reporting the following outages. Customers can call 1-888-333-4465:

  • Aiken – 1769
  • Allendale – 25
  • Bamberg – 0
  • Barnwell – 5
  • Edgefield – 0
  • McCormick – 3
  • Saluda – 2

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s