Down trees in Augusta creates headaches

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) “With the age of Augusta’s urban forest this rain and especially this wind is going to take its toll it has crews running and gunning we found the fire department cutting up this big limb that had fallen across Broad Street earlier getting it out of the way of traffic

Here’s going to be a little more work on McDowell this big tree falling all the way all the way across the street nobody got hurt those living nearby certainly did hear it come down.

“Just heard a crash bang and then we look outside big tree fall hard,” said Max Trica who lives near the tree.

“Just a big crash I don’t know I just came out right away it was only about ten feet or less from my car I was pretty lucky,” said Paten Weinman, who also lived nearby.

“The fire trucks already came they said no property no people hurt we’re going to wait it out we’ll get road and bridge go come later,” said Trica.

“This looks bad from our stand point but they told you no property damage.”

“They’re going to leave it for a while I guess their pretty busy today so I don’t blame them,” said Weinman.

And while on McDowell Street the big tree was only blocking the road and not hitting any houses that’s not the case here on Walker look at this big limb crashing into an apartment the women who lived there wasn’t home when she gets home theirs going to be quite a mess, the city has about 15 tree contractors to take care cases like this they’re going to be very busy In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.