Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there was a hit and run accident in Aiken County early Monday morning.

It occurred around 5:42 am off of I-20 westbound near mile marker 15.

Injuries have been reported and we have no reports on the extent of the injuries nor do we know how many were involved at this time.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have more as the story develops.