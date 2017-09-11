(WJBF) – Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and a pressure of 970 millibars.
The tropical storm is bringing up to three feet of storm surge for areas along western Florida and the Florida Peninsula.
It looks to weaken to a tropical depression on Tuesday.
Below is the latest advisory for Tropical Storm Irma.
Tropical Weather Discussion
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
745 AM EDT Mon Sep 11 2017
Tropical Weather Discussion for North America, Central America
Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, northern sections of South
America, and Atlantic Ocean to the African coast from the
Equator to 32N. The following information is based on satellite
imagery, weather observations, radar and meteorological analysis.
Based on 0600 UTC surface analysis and satellite imagery through
1015 UTC.
…SPECIAL FEATURES…
At 11/0900 UTC, the center of Hurricane Irma is near 28.9N 82.6W
or about 30 NM ESE of Cedar Key, Florida, moving NNW at 16 kt.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 965 mb. Irma is a
Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 65 kt
with gusts to 80 kt. Irma is forecast to move to S Georgia in 24
hours. Scattered moderate to isolated strong convection is from
27N-36N between 74W-86W. Please read the latest NHC Intermediate
Public Advisory under AWIPS/WMO headers MIATCPAT1/WTNT31 KNHC and,
the Forecast/ Advisory under AWIPS/WMO headers MIATCMAT1/WTNT21
KNHC for more details.
At 11/0900 UTC, the center of Hurricane Jose is near 24.4N 68.6W,
or about 221 NM NE of Grand Turk Island, moving NNW at 10 knots.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 968 mb. The maximum
sustained wind speeds are 90 kt with gusts to 110 kt. The eye of
the storm is no longer discernible. Jose is forecast to turn more
toward the N over the next 24 hours. Scattered moderate to strong
convection is from 22N-27N between 67W-71W. Please read the
latest NHC Intermediate Public Advisory under AWIPS/WMO headers
MIATCPAT2/WTNT32 KNHC and, the Forecast/Advisory under AWIPS/WMO
headers MIATCMAT2/WTNT22 KNHC for more details.
…TROPICAL WAVES…
A tropical wave is in the E Atlc associated with a 1011 mb low
near 13N31W. The wave axis extends from 18N30W to the low center
to 06N30W, moving W at 20 kt. This wave coincides with a 700 mb
trough. SSMI TPW satellite imagery indicates the wave is embedded
in an area of deep layer moisture. Scattered moderate convection
is from 12N-16N between 30W-34W. Environmental conditions are
expected to be conducive for some development. There is a medium
chance for a tropical depression to form during the next few days.
A tropical wave extends from 19N58W to 08N59W, moving W at 15 kt.
This wave coincides with moderate troughing in 700 mb wind
fields. SSMI TPW satellite imagery indicates the wa 28.9N 82.6W AT
11/0900Zve is embedded in an area of deep layer moisture.
Scattered moderate isolated strong convection is from 10N-13N
between 55W-62W.
…ITCZ/MONSOON TROUGH…
The monsoon trough extends from the W coast of Africa near 14N17W
to 13N31W to 11N40W to 10N49W. The ITCZ continues from 10N49W to
11N57W. Aside from the convection associated with the tropical
waves, scattered moderate to isolated strong convection is from
09N- 12N between 12W-16W. Similar convection is from 08N-14N
between 36W-54W. 28.9N 82.6W AT 11/0900Z
…DISCUSSION…
…THE GULF OF MEXICO…
The center of Hurricane Irma is inland over N Florida moving to
central Alabama. An extensive band of convection is over the N
semicircle moving N. 34 kt winds extend 360 NE, 200 SE, 150 SW,
240 NW, from the center (nm). Refer to the special features
section for further details. High pressure is building into the
western half of the Gulf.
…THE CARIBBEAN SEA…
A few lingering bands from Hurricane Irma are sweeping across
portions of central Cuba and weakening with time as the center of
the storm pushes further N across Florida. Very moist southerly
flow associated with Irma is over the central and western
Caribbean underneath upper level diffluent flow, which is
supporting scattered showers and tstms across the western half of
the basin. Scattered showers are embedded within the outer
rainbands of Hurricane Jose along the coast of Hispaniola. Fresh
SSW winds associated with Irma are over the NW Caribbean. A
tropical wave is forecast to move over E Caribbean waters Monday
and Tuesday.
…HISPANIOLA…
The outer rainbands of Hurricane Jose along the N coast of
Hispaniola are moving N and away from the island. Expect scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms to build over the island
during afternoon and evening maximum heating Monday.
…THE ATLANTIC OCEAN…
Please see the special features section above for information
concerning Hurricanes Irma and Jose. Seas over the extreme
western north Atlantic waters are building to 12 to 17 feet as
tropical storm force winds in the NE semicircle of Irma overspread
the area. Scattered to numerous squalls accompanied the
increasing winds and seas mainly N of 25N and within 180-240 nm
of the Florida east coast. Outside of the influence of the
tropical cyclones, a 1027 mb Azores high is centered near 39N29W
with ridging extending S to near 19N E of 55W. Two tropical waves
are also over the tropical Atlantic. See above. Of note in the
upper levels, an upper level low is centered near 30N45W.
Scattered showers are within 300 nm of the center.
For additional information please visit
http://www.hurricanes.gov/marine
$$
Formosa