Latest Update: Hurricane Irma weakens to a tropical storm

(WJBF) – Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and a pressure of 970 millibars.

The tropical storm is bringing up to three feet of storm surge for areas along western Florida and the Florida Peninsula.

It looks to weaken to a tropical depression on Tuesday.

Below is the latest advisory for Tropical Storm Irma.

Tropical Weather Discussion

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

745 AM EDT Mon Sep 11 2017

Tropical Weather Discussion for North America, Central America

Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, northern sections of South

America, and Atlantic Ocean to the African coast from the

Equator to 32N. The following information is based on satellite

imagery, weather observations, radar and meteorological analysis.

Based on 0600 UTC surface analysis and satellite imagery through

1015 UTC.

…SPECIAL FEATURES…

At 11/0900 UTC, the center of Hurricane Irma is near 28.9N 82.6W

or about 30 NM ESE of Cedar Key, Florida, moving NNW at 16 kt.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 965 mb. Irma is a

Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 65 kt

with gusts to 80 kt. Irma is forecast to move to S Georgia in 24

hours. Scattered moderate to isolated strong convection is from

27N-36N between 74W-86W. Please read the latest NHC Intermediate

Public Advisory under AWIPS/WMO headers MIATCPAT1/WTNT31 KNHC and,

the Forecast/ Advisory under AWIPS/WMO headers MIATCMAT1/WTNT21

KNHC for more details.

At 11/0900 UTC, the center of Hurricane Jose is near 24.4N 68.6W,

or about 221 NM NE of Grand Turk Island, moving NNW at 10 knots.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 968 mb. The maximum

sustained wind speeds are 90 kt with gusts to 110 kt. The eye of

the storm is no longer discernible. Jose is forecast to turn more

toward the N over the next 24 hours. Scattered moderate to strong

convection is from 22N-27N between 67W-71W. Please read the

latest NHC Intermediate Public Advisory under AWIPS/WMO headers

MIATCPAT2/WTNT32 KNHC and, the Forecast/Advisory under AWIPS/WMO

headers MIATCMAT2/WTNT22 KNHC for more details.

…TROPICAL WAVES…

A tropical wave is in the E Atlc associated with a 1011 mb low

near 13N31W. The wave axis extends from 18N30W to the low center

to 06N30W, moving W at 20 kt. This wave coincides with a 700 mb

trough. SSMI TPW satellite imagery indicates the wave is embedded

in an area of deep layer moisture. Scattered moderate convection

is from 12N-16N between 30W-34W. Environmental conditions are

expected to be conducive for some development. There is a medium

chance for a tropical depression to form during the next few days.

A tropical wave extends from 19N58W to 08N59W, moving W at 15 kt.

This wave coincides with moderate troughing in 700 mb wind

fields. SSMI TPW satellite imagery indicates the wa 28.9N 82.6W AT

11/0900Zve is embedded in an area of deep layer moisture.

Scattered moderate isolated strong convection is from 10N-13N

between 55W-62W.

…ITCZ/MONSOON TROUGH…

The monsoon trough extends from the W coast of Africa near 14N17W

to 13N31W to 11N40W to 10N49W. The ITCZ continues from 10N49W to

11N57W. Aside from the convection associated with the tropical

waves, scattered moderate to isolated strong convection is from

09N- 12N between 12W-16W. Similar convection is from 08N-14N

between 36W-54W. 28.9N 82.6W AT 11/0900Z

…DISCUSSION…

…THE GULF OF MEXICO…

The center of Hurricane Irma is inland over N Florida moving to

central Alabama. An extensive band of convection is over the N

semicircle moving N. 34 kt winds extend 360 NE, 200 SE, 150 SW,

240 NW, from the center (nm). Refer to the special features

section for further details. High pressure is building into the

western half of the Gulf.

…THE CARIBBEAN SEA…

A few lingering bands from Hurricane Irma are sweeping across

portions of central Cuba and weakening with time as the center of

the storm pushes further N across Florida. Very moist southerly

flow associated with Irma is over the central and western

Caribbean underneath upper level diffluent flow, which is

supporting scattered showers and tstms across the western half of

the basin. Scattered showers are embedded within the outer

rainbands of Hurricane Jose along the coast of Hispaniola. Fresh

SSW winds associated with Irma are over the NW Caribbean. A

tropical wave is forecast to move over E Caribbean waters Monday

and Tuesday.

…HISPANIOLA…

The outer rainbands of Hurricane Jose along the N coast of

Hispaniola are moving N and away from the island. Expect scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms to build over the island

during afternoon and evening maximum heating Monday.

…THE ATLANTIC OCEAN…

Please see the special features section above for information

concerning Hurricanes Irma and Jose. Seas over the extreme

western north Atlantic waters are building to 12 to 17 feet as

tropical storm force winds in the NE semicircle of Irma overspread

the area. Scattered to numerous squalls accompanied the

increasing winds and seas mainly N of 25N and within 180-240 nm

of the Florida east coast. Outside of the influence of the

tropical cyclones, a 1027 mb Azores high is centered near 39N29W

with ridging extending S to near 19N E of 55W. Two tropical waves

are also over the tropical Atlantic. See above. Of note in the

upper levels, an upper level low is centered near 30N45W.

Scattered showers are within 300 nm of the center.

For additional information please visit

http://www.hurricanes.gov/marine

$$

Formosa