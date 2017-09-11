The Augusta Salvation Army depends on volunteers and donations to meet the needs of evacuees

AUGUSTA– You’ve seen the pictures and stories about the evacuees staying in Red Cross shelters here in the CSRA. It takes a lot of teamwork and coordination to get those shelters up and running, from disaster services to an “army” of volunteers.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have had The Salvation Army in full disaster mode… and that includes John Wilcox and Ali Scavullo, two members of the Augusta team deployed to Houston to operate food stations in flooded neighborhoods.

But that mission was cut short because Irma had her sights on the CSRA. They were deployed back to Augusta to immediately start providing food for shelters here.

You may not even realize it, but The Salvation Army of Augusta has been serving more than 800 people in four shelters three meals a day since Friday. The officers in uniform, Area Command staff, the Cafe on the Canal cooks… and these volunteers are the team working hard behind the scenes: unpacking mountains of cardboard boxes, packing hundreds of lunches, wrapping and stacking thousands of hot meals, then loading them into trucks and delivering to Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, Warren Road Community Center, Henry Brigham Center and Patriots Park.

Lots of long days, but lots of happy faces! People who are “doing the most good” for others. People who are there to lend a helping hand, give a hug or words of hope. As the Army says, “In the battle between disaster and hope, hope always wins.”

And now, you can help. The Salvation Army needs your donations to meet the needs of the people affected by the storms. You can give online at helpsalvationarmy.org… text STORM to 51555… call 1-800-SAL-ARMY… or mail your check to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1959 Atlanta, GA30301 and designate “Hurricane 2017.”