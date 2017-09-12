Augusta proud of its storm response

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders saying they are proud of city workers handled handled the big storm

Augusta gathered supplies to shelter and feed thousands of evacuees, the city also had to clean up the damage from the heavy winds and rain.

Now that the storm is over city officials were quick to praise how all the different groups came together and responded.

“I thought everybody teamed up worked together in an excellent way 9-1-1- 3-1-1the list goes on recreation and parks I mean everyone played their role I thought did a great job engineering environmental services the list goes on I hate to start calling names I’ll miss somebody,” said City Administrator

Jackson says the city response was helped by the fact that the city shelter thousands of evacuees the year before from Hurricane Mathew.