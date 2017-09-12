Calhoun Expressway name change gets no traction

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners are not set for making a change to the Calhoun Expressway.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy proposed dropping the name of Calhoun due to his pro-slavery belief and calling the roadway Veterans Expressway.

Fennoy says if all of Augusta were aware of Calhoun’s history, they would not support having the road named in his honor.

“Same thing about the expressway, you want to know who was John C Calhoun and what he stood for, I don’t think any of the residents of Richmond County stand for what John C Calhoun stood for and we just need to make a change,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioners say state law prohibits removing Calhoun’s name from the road.

A motion to draft a resolution asking state lawmakers to allow local governments to make decisions on confederate monuments and names was not approved.