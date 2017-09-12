EMA crews working endlessly to remove downed trees

CSRA (WJBF) – Overnight, Emergency Management Agency, (EMA) crews worked endlessly to remove trees from yards and homes.

Since things have calmed down crews want you to step outside to see what your yard is looking like.

Treat it like yard work, and if you can safely put the branches at the end of your driveway so it can be easier for EMA to make their rounds.

Chatham County Citizens will be the first to head home and the ones in the shelters who have special needs evacuees, will be able to head home Wednesday morning.

EMA Chief James says the city of Augusta will go back to normal Tuesday.

Trash pickup will also start back up Tuesday.