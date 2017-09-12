Georgia Power offers update on state-wide outages

Related Coverage CSRA Power Outage numbers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF/PRESS RELEASE) – Damaging winds from Irma have left many in the Peach State without power since Monday.

Georgia Power is reporting state wide more than 770,000 customers are currently without electricity.

The company advises customers that they could experience extended outages for days or weeks due to the vast damage from the storm and that regional and statewide restoration estimates will be available as soon as assessment is completed.

Georgia Power is asking that customers use the following tools to report outages and monitor the situation:

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.