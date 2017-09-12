Irma leaves PIG surprise for Spartanburg couple

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple in Spartanburg received an interesting surprise from Irma this morning.

7News viewers Rebecca and Jim Rathburn say they woke up to find a pig in their back yard.

They have no idea where the pig came from–all they know is that it wasn’t there before Irma came to town.

They say they fed the pig Cheerios for breakfast this morning and are trying to keep it from eating their water hose.

Their visitor looks like he is about 250-300 pounds, they say.

