Irma leaves PIG surprise for Spartanburg couple

By Published:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple in Spartanburg received an interesting surprise from Irma this morning.

7News viewers Rebecca and Jim Rathburn say they woke up to find a pig in their back yard.

They have no idea where the pig came from–all they know is that it wasn’t there before Irma came to town.

They say they fed the pig Cheerios for breakfast this morning and are trying to keep it from eating their water hose.

Their visitor looks like he is about 250-300 pounds, they say.

Check out the gallery below

Spartanburg pig

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s