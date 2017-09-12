JENNIE: Deborah Dixon discusses her new devotional book

TELEVISION PARK– Deborah Dixon is a southern belle raised in Aiken County, SC. She says she has been placed on this earth to complete a temporary assignment while planting seeds of hope and helping as many people as God puts in her pathway.

Deborah joins Jennie in the studio to discuss her new book, Why Settle?

You can get a copy of Deborah’s book, Why Settle? A Relationship with God through the Sands of Time through Westbow Press… just click paperback or e-book and you’ll be set.

Learn more about Deborah Dixon and follow her social pages here.