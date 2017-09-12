JENNIE: Evans mom of 7 fighting rare, deadly cancer asks for prayers for healing

EVANS, Ga.–  Joline Unpingco is a beloved 39-year old wife and mother of seven children.

Last year, when she was three months pregnant with her last baby, she learned she had cancer. Diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma,
she would not consider termination, and surgery wasn’t an option, as she was pregnant with Jason. Against her doctors advice, she refused chemotherapy and radiation, and went a holistic route for the safety of her unborn child.

At this point the cancer is more aggressive than ever.. it is in her liver and the family desperately needs $40,000.

Her close friends, Maria Lister and Christine Wilkie, along with her eldest daughter, Judene, discuss Jo’s current treatment and their efforts to raise funding to help pay for expenses not covered by her insurance.

You can donate at ANY Wells Fargo Bank in the country to this account: Fund4jo Donation.

On Paypal:  Fund4jo@gmail.com

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/jolineunpingco

Or, mail a check:

Fund4jo Donation c/o Ray Unpingco
213 Dorset Drive,
Evans, GA 30809

From GoFundMe:

Joline Unpingco is not just a mom, she is a Supermoma selfless giver!

In addition to doting on her kids she is a devoted wife to her husband Ray.  A loving daughter and sister,  a loyal friend to everyone who knows her.

When I asked Joline what she wanted or needed from her friends, she simply asked us to PRAY! I am confident that we can do that and so much more… we want Joline to focus all of her energies on getting well! Worrying about money and meeting the needs to come (seen and unforeseen) is not where we want her concerns to be!

Please honor Joline’s simple request to PRAY FOR HER HEALING!!  She is deeply grateful to you for that! If you feel that you’d like to help us lift her up with a donation we’ve made that easy for you here:  https://www.gofundme.com/jolineunpingco

