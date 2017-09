CSRA (WJBF) – Cleanup Crews will soon be out the CSRA to restore power and clean up damage from yesterday’s storm.

There are several houses still without power.

Deputies are on standby waiting on Georgia power crews to come out and get the power up and running.

A Georgia Power Representative says crews will be in the Augusta area early Tuesday morning.

In North Augusta, the Alta Vista at Grant Avenue was closed due to downed power lines.

Crews hope to have those roads cleared soon too.