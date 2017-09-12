Road blocks across the CSRA

Published: Updated:

CSRA (WJBF) – Ray Owens Road at Yelton Road is closed due to down power lines.

The county says they are using a new system to handle emergencies like Monday’s storm.

It starts with your phone call, and from there the sheriff’s office will work directly with the Geographic Information System to map the location and type of call.

Information is dispersed to the appropriate divisions like Roads and Bridges or Water Utilities.

Also, in North Augusta, the Alta Vista at Grant Avenue was closed due to downed power lines.

Crews hope to have those roads cleared soon too.

