Structure fire in Aiken Co. near Highway 421

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Firefighters are currently out on the scene of a fire that happened early Tuesday morning in Warrenville, S.C.

The fire broke out after 6 a.m. on Glover Street and was fully involved.

According to our Digital Journalist, the building where the fire occurred looked to be an automotive body shop and to be destroyed.

Numerous cars at the business also went up in flames and Highway 421 is currently blocked.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

