Suspects sought after breaking into vehicles at Villages of Greenbrier

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected of entering a number of vehicles in a local neighborhood.
The two suspects, pictured above in photos from the Circle K at Woodbridge in Evans, are persons of interest related to a number of vehicles entered at Villages of Greenbrier subdivision off Washington Road.
The two were seen in a dark colored 4-door passenger car.
They reportedly attempted to purchase items using multiple credit cards which were declined.
If you have any information, please call 706-541-1044
Villages of Greenbrier suspects
Villages of Greenbrier suspects x
Latest Galleries
-
Pack A Meal – Caring for Carolina
-
Pack A Meal – Caring for Carolina
-
Masters 2017 – Opening Sunday
-
Project Jackson Renderings
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Gallery: Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti’s new president
-
Gallery: The Latest: State of emergency in Louisiana after tornadoes