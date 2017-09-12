Suspects sought after breaking into vehicles at Villages of Greenbrier

Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected of entering a number of vehicles in a local neighborhood.

The two suspects, pictured above in photos from the Circle K at Woodbridge in Evans, are persons of interest related to a number of vehicles entered at Villages of Greenbrier subdivision off Washington Road.

The two were seen in a dark colored 4-door passenger car.

They reportedly attempted to purchase items using multiple credit cards which were declined.

If you have any information, please call 706-541-1044

Villages of Greenbrier suspects

