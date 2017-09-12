VIDEO: Large tree nearly lands on moving car

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV) – A man driving on Highway 92 captured a scary scene on his dashcam video.

Michael Hand was heading from Griffin to Fayetteville on Monday afternoon as Tropical Storm Irma moved through Georgia. Video shows a large tree fall across the road just ahead of the car in front of him.

The white SUV that Hand was driving behind ran straight into the tree and flipped up almost vertically before landing back on its wheels.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was the only reporter to speak to the woman driving the SUV.

“I started falling and just closed my eyes and hit the brakes,” April Baxter said. “I closed my eyes and the airbags popped. It was all so fast, very fast.”

Baxter said she was traveling about 40 mph on her way to her sister-in-law’s house to meet her husband and stay for the night.

“We live in a mobile home, so I was trying to get to safety,” she said.

The woman said she was terrified about what was going to happen when she saw the tree start to fall.

“I thought, ‘This is the end. I’m done,'” she said.

Baxter is taking medication for her injuries, which include a seat belt burn, a strained shoulder muscle from holding the steering wheel so tight and a hurt knee.

She said she is thankful for everybody that stopped to help and thankful that her injuries were not worse.

