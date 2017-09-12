West Augusta, one of the hardest areas hit by Irma in the CSRA

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Many residents in West Augusta was out of power due to Tropical Storm Irma.

In the Montclair neighborhood in West Augusta, near Warren and Washington Roads more than 2,200 people were without power, according to the Georgia Power outage map.

Now, its status on that map is that the company is assessing its condition.

Other areas throughout the CSRA where hundreds were affected now only have a few people in them whose power is still out, so it seems like crews are making some progress.

However, about 1,400 people up near Clarks Hill are also in that status assessment condition.

A representative from Georgia Power says waiting for the storm to calm down before sending their crews out to assess the damage and begin to clean up.

The company has said they have about 5,500 workers ready to go and are devoting all their resources to getting people’s power on.

Monday night, about 950,000 Georgians were without power which is nearly half of all Georgia power customers.

To find more resources on power outages please visit,