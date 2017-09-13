Augusta doesn’t want its garbage to go to waste

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Augusta leaders want to hold on to more garbage.

Commissioners considering a change in policy to require commercial haulers collecting waste in Augusta, to take it to the city landfill.

City leaders say having that waste go to competing landfills out of town costs the city money.

“To the tune of a half a million dollars or more for sure I think it’s much more than that one hit alone was about 300 thousand dollars from one company I’m not going to name that company 300 thousand from one company,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Who decided to take their business outside the country?”

Take their business outside the county,” said Hasan.

If the policy is changed Landfill officials  expect complaints, because it could increase costs for some haulers who would pass those costs on to their customers.

