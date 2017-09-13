Catholic sister helps clear Hurricane Irma debris with chainsaw

By Published:

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer in Miami-Dade County was off-duty Tuesday when she ran into a Catholic school principal taking a chainsaw to trees knocked down by Hurricane Irma.

According to the police department, Sister Margaret Ann was cutting the trees to clear neighborhood roadways following Hurricane Irma.

Sister Margaret Ann is the principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School, a private Roman Catholic high school in Miami-Dade County.

The police department posted a video and photos to Facebook with the message, “As we recover from #HurricaneIrma, these acts of kindness remind us all that we are #OneCommunity in #MiamiDadeCounty! Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! #MiamiDadeStrong”

