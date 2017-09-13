Georgia Power gives update on restoring power in CSRA

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Since Tropical Storm Irma came through the CSRA, thousands of people are still without power and could be until Sunday.

On Rhodes Drive in Augusta, people have already been coming up to me saying that its been four days now since their power has been out, as you can see behind me tree is actually on top of a cable line and people have been saying it’s simply ridiculous

“Four days, no electricity”

“I have talked to Ga power on the phone, I have done numerous outage reports online and it just says that they are assessing the condition,” said Kandace Ward – Been without power for 2 days.

“But ah they also sent me a text back saying thanks for calling, but I do need to talk to somebody because I do need my lights on, I have to go to work, I cant take a shower,” said Troy Archie – Has been without power for 24 hours.

Power has been out for days in areas like Rhodes Drive an area near Deans Bridge Road since Tropical Storm Irma passed through.

“When I came home from work lastnight all my power was out. My neighbor told me we lost power about eleven o’clock lastnight,” said Troy Archie – Has been without power for 24 hours.

“Because we heard a loud crash sound and the power went out and it’s been out for about 48 hours now,” said Kandace Ward – Been without power for 2 days.

It has many people riding through where trees are down… wondering when Georgia Power will come to their home, especially with the possibility of food spoiling.

“I don’t have the money to replace the food, like I say I don’t get any food stamps or any kind of help to purchase my food,” said Troy Archie – Has been without power for 24 hours.

“I have not opened the refrigerator or the freezer yet because I’m terrified to know, but also keeping it closed you know gives it a better chance but now it’s been two days so I’m pretty sure it’s all donna go bad,” said Kandace Ward – Been without power for 2 days.

In some places, the storm left entire neighborhoods without power as trees have still been a major issue in the way, but Ga power crew have been working non-stop.

“My own street don’t have power, the whole block is just black out,” said Troy Archie – Has been without power for 24 hours.

“I mean I cant necessarily jump up and down and be like why didn’t you come to us first because its the whole area so,” said Kandace Ward – Been without power for 2 days.

Now after speaking with Ga Power representatives they want to stress that patience is key during this time as they do have crews spread out all throughout the CSRA to make sure that your power will be restored. They add that 95% of people should have power back up and running by Sunday.