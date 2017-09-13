Georgia Southern classes cancelled until September 18th

STATESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at Georgia Southern University won’t be able to return to class until next week.

University officials say that they’ve assessed the damage done to the campus from Tropical Storm Irma and have been in contact with emergency officials across the state.

Classes will resume on Monday, September 18th.

Students will be able to return to their residence halls after Noon on Friday, September 15th.

The campus will open and normal business operations will resume on Friday, September 15th.

Georgia Southern sponsored events will resume on Friday, September 15th.

The Coastal Georgia Center will also open on Friday, Sept. 15.

Herty Advanced Materials Development Center will open on Thursday, Sept. 14.