One arrested, one injured in Richmond County stabbing

Updated: 8:53 am

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – One person has been arrested after a domestic dispute leads to a stabbing.

It happened at River Glen Apartments on East Telfair Street, just after 11pm Tuesday night in Augusta.

When police arrived they found 28 year old Ronnie Ross had been stabbed with a knife and was taken to the hospital.

29 year old Jennifer Maloyd was arrested at the scene.

Ross is expected to be okay.

