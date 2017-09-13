One arrested, one injured in Richmond County stabbing

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – One person has been arrested after a domestic dispute leads to a stabbing.

It happened at River Glen Apartments on East Telfair Street, just after 11pm Tuesday night in Augusta.

When police arrived they found 28 year old Ronnie Ross had been stabbed with a knife and was taken to the hospital.

29 year old Jennifer Maloyd was arrested at the scene.

Ross is expected to be okay.

