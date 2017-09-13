Road closures in effect for Arts In The Heart of Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released a list of roads that will be closed for the annual Arts In The Heart of Augusta festival this weekend.

Monday, September 11 – Sunday, September 17:

Parking well on 700 block of Broad Street (across from Imperial Theater).

Tuesday, September 12 – Sunday, September 17:

9th Street (from Ellis Street to Broad Street)

Wednesday, September 13 – Sunday, September 17:

Broad Street (7th Street to 10th Street)

8th Street (Ellis Street to Broad Street)

9th Street and McCartan Street (next to Downtown YMCA)

Parking well on 600 block of Broad Street (across from Ramada Hotel)

Friday, September 15 – Sunday, September 17:

One eastbound lane of Reynolds Street from 8th Street to 9th Street.

Arts In The Heart of Augusta ends Sunday night at 7pm. The Sheriff’s Office says all streets will reopen after tents have been removed and officials deem the streets safe for traffic.