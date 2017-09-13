Road closures in effect for Arts In The Heart of Augusta

By Published: Updated:
Arts In The Heart of Augusta 2017

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released a list of roads that will be closed for the annual Arts In The Heart of Augusta festival this weekend.

Monday, September 11 – Sunday, September 17:

  • Parking well on 700 block of Broad Street (across from Imperial Theater).

Tuesday, September 12 – Sunday, September 17: 

  • 9th Street (from Ellis Street to Broad Street)

Wednesday, September 13 – Sunday, September 17: 

  • Broad Street (7th Street to 10th Street)
  • 8th Street (Ellis Street to Broad Street)
  • 9th Street and McCartan Street (next to Downtown YMCA)
  • Parking well on 600 block of Broad Street (across from Ramada Hotel)

Friday, September 15 – Sunday, September 17:

  • One eastbound lane of Reynolds Street from 8th Street to 9th Street.

Arts In The Heart of Augusta ends Sunday night at 7pm. The Sheriff’s Office says all streets will reopen after tents have been removed and officials deem the streets safe for traffic.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s