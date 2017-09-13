WJBF and Shepeard Community Blood Center host blood drive

Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Shepeard Community Blood Center is in dire need of blood donations.

Augusta hospitals have received over 200 patients (which includes 20 NIC babies) into our local hospitals from evacuation areas, and there is an increased need for blood.

WJBF is asking our local community to roll up your sleeve and donate blood to help our own local patients and these patients from the evacuated areas of need.

The Shepeard Bloodmobile will be in front of Television Park (1336 Augusta West Pkwy) on Wednesday, September 13th from Noon until 6 p.m.

If you’d like to donate, please have your Donor ID Card or Photo ID on hand.

 

