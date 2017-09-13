WJBF Scholar Athlete: Cross Creek’s Valarie Ellis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Valarie Ellis is a four-year starter for the Cross Creek softball team. The reigning region player of the year has followed up a stellar junior season with a great senior year thus far.

Ellis will move on to play college softball next year, but before she even leaves Cross Creek she will have nearly earned a college degree after spending these past two years enrolled at Augusta Technical College.

“Taking the college classes, while playing sports in high school [has been the hardest part],” Ellis said. “That’s something I had to adjust to.”

“She will end up graduating with almost her associate’s degree, so very proud,” Valarie’s mother Elen Ellis said. “It’s hard to explain. It’s just a great accomplishment for her and it speaks a lot about her and her drive.”

It’s that work ethic that sets Ellis apart on the softball diamond as well.

“She’s constantly wanting to get better and constantly asking questions,” Cross Creek softball coach Lisa White said. “She just wants to be a better person and better athlete.”

Once she’s finished playing college softball, Ellis plans to go to graduate school to become a physician assistant.