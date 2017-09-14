Aiken County still tallying cost of paying extra staff during tropical storm Irma

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Over-preparing for tropical storm Irma may have cost taxpayers, but Aiken County leaders say it was worth it.

The county’s budget includes money to pay First Responders and the Sheriff’s Office to work extra shifts.

Other emergency staff, such as road maintenance crews to cleanup debris, get overtime for their additional work.

“We don’t know the exact numbers yet as far as overtime hours, and things of that sort.” Aiken County Chairman Andrew Siders told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Of course, you have folks that were running 24/7, but we will have those tallies in soon.”

Siders says structural damages were minimal in the county.

