Boy spots Florida tag at Chick-fil-A, pays for evacuee’s lunch

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) –- In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, many people in Alabama are finding different ways to help those in need. One young man in Troy saw an opportunity to do his part, and his efforts have received a lot of praise on social media.

Tara Routzong shared a photo on Facebook of her son Landon standing between a car and the drive-thru window at a Chick-Fil- A. Routzong says when her son noticed the car’s Florida tag, he insisted that they pay for their lunch.

Finding a way to pay for the customer ahead of them presented a slight challenge, but Landon made it happen. Routzong wrote in her status, “But how do you pay for the car in front of you?? You run toward their window with a debit card in hand and scare the mess out of them lol.”

The man in the vehicle said he was passing through on his way to stay with family in Birmingham.

Routzong’s post has gotten over 2,000 likes and has been shared over 900 times.