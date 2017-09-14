Golden Harvest taking part in Hunger Action Month

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

(WJBF) – September is Hunger Action Month and Golden Harvest Food Bank is doing it’s part to help end hunger in the CSRA.

This month is especially important, as many are still affected by the Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

There are a number of ways that you can help.

Click HERE to make a one-time donation or become a monthly sponsor.

Follow Golden Harvest on FACEBOOKTWITTER or INSTAGRAM for information about upcoming drives and to learn more about our programs and agencies.

On Hunger Action Day, Wednesday September 19th, share what you couldn’t do without adequate nutrition by writing on an empty plate, “On an empty stomach I can’t ______,” and filling in the blank with something you couldn’t achieve without the nutrition we need to thrive. Photos can be tagged on social media to @goldenharvestfoodbank

You can also donate at the register at your local Bi-Lo from September 13 through the 19th. All proceeds will go to end hunger in our area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s