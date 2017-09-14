Harlem and Glenn Hills open region play on GNL after short week of practice

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s been a short week of practice for local high school football teams, especially in Richmond County, where teams only got on the practice field Thursday for Friday’s games because of Hurricane Irma.

Glenn Hills (2-1) had to squeeze what normally would be four days of preparation into Thursday’s practice ahead of its region opener at Harlem (2-1) on Game Night Live Friday night.

“It definitely hurts,” Glenn Hills head coach Nick Collins said. “Every game is important and the one thing you don’t want to do is let one get away, especially because of a lack of preparation. These are the cards we’re dealt though, so there’s no sense in complaining. We’re going to strap it up and go.”

The Bulldogs got one extra day of practice for a critical region game.

“It’s very important,” Harlem head coach Todd Booker said. “Anytime you can win your first region game it’s huge for your kids confidence, and hopefully we can get it. These kids have worked really hard. Glenn Hills has worked hard too though, so it’s going to be a tough game.”

One of Harlem’s two region wins last season came against Glenn Hills, although it was the Spartans who made the playoffs. Both teams agree this game is crucial in terms of their postseason hopes this year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on MeTV.