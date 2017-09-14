Local walk hopes to link headaches, migraines to neurological disorder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It took two years for a local woman experiencing headaches and an array of other symptoms to receive the right diagnosis. She has chiari malformation, a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. And through education and annual walks, she’s hoping no one else lives suffering like she did.

“I was having headaches and migraines all the time,” described Amanda Heath, a chiari malformation survivor.

She lived the life any other woman at 32 did five years ago. She was a wife and mother with a full time job. And she was also in school. But her health just wasn’t right.

“I was passing out periodically. My legs and arms were going numb, fingers, toes tingling. I was just dropping stuff, basically I couldn’t do anything. I was so fatigue. One day I would be fine, the next day I could hardly walk,” she explained.

She thought she was stressed, but ended up in the hospital, a setting she also works in, and got the devastating news there.

“They did a CT scan and that’s when they found out I had chairi malformation,” she said.

Heath experienced decompression surgery, where like some patients, the brain and spinal cord are in the wrong place.

NewsChannel 6 sat down with Dr. Ian Heger, who told us he sees a lot of kids who deal with chiari malformation. He added he performs about 30 surgeries a year at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“Your brain is supposed to be in your skull and your spinal cord is supposed to be in your spine. With a chiari malformation, the lower part of the brain, the cerebellum, and in particular the cerebellar tonsils, are sticking through the hole at the bottom of the skull and enters the spinal canal,” said Dr. Hegar, Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery at CHOG.

Heger told us surgery isn’t always the solution. Augusta University responds to chiari in multiple ways, such as medicine too.

“We’ve also included physical therapists and occupational therapists in the mix as well as pain management specialist,” he explained.

Chiari, when treated is not life threatening. But living with it can be very daunting. So, Heath brought an Atlanta area walk to the Garden City to help those like her.

She told us, “I’ve found I don’t know how many people if they don’t have it their kids have it. They’re scared. They don’t know what to do.”

Heath said for two years she was misdiagnosed. Doctors told her she was dehydrated, stressed and needed to go exercise. She wants to make others aware of chiari so she started The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America in Augusta. It is a series of local awareness and fundraising walks held on the third or fourth weekend of September each year. Heath said about 80 percent of money raised at each walk, including the one she hosts locally, goes to chiari research.

The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America takes place Saturday, September 16 at Evans Towne Center Park in Evans. Registration is at 8:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m. The walk distance is 5K. There will also be music, face painting, a photo booth, splash pad, park and games.

Sign up for the walk here or contact Amanda Heath at chiarigirl32@gmail.com or call (706) 306-6318.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps