AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Officials say that the upcoming Mary J. Blige concert has been postponed.

They say that the postponement is due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The show was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 16th at the James Brown Arena.

A new date will be announced at a later date.

All tickets bought for the September 16th date will be honored on the rescheduled date.

