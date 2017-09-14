New Miller Theater Marquee lights up the night Friday, Sept. 15

AUGUSTA, Ga.– The lights on Broad Street will be shining extra-brightly this Friday night, September 15th, as the Arts in the Heart Festival gets underway.

The public is invited to gather in front of the Miller Theater at 7:30pm (708 Broad Street) to witness the first lighting of the new marquee.

This milestone in the $23 million renovation of the historic theater will be a celebration of the work to date and a countdown to the official re-opening of the theater, scheduled for January 6, 2018.

The marquee will unveil the new Miller Theater logo, the new website, and a listing of the first events to play the Miller in 2018.

The original marquee was turned off more than 40 years ago after glowing brightly as an Augusta landmark from 1940 to 1985.

The new marquee was designed and installed by Wagner Sign Company. The goal was to replicate the original iconic neon sign elements while updating it with modern LED video capabilities.

Frank Miller originally opened the theater as a vaudeville and movie palace. It was a stunning venue featuring streamline Art Moderne architecture unlike any other theater in Georgia.

The renovation process worked to preserve that glorious sense of time and place with its height of style and luxury. The project carefully restored the elements that give the theater charm and enhanced it with amenities and technology to support the needs and expectations of contemporary artists and audiences.

When the Miller reopens in January 2018, it will represent the best of both worlds. As the home of Symphony Orchestra Augusta, the acoustics in the 1,300 seat Brian J. Marks Hall will serve to promote both acoustic performances along with amplified concerts. SOA will present between 7 and 14 events per year. To maximize the theater as a venue that enhances the quality of life for the Augusta community,

SMG, a global leader in venue management, is retained to book and manage the theater with a goal to produce more than 70 ticketed events each year including concerts, comedy shows, family shows, and special events.