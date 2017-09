FLORIDA (WJBF) – President Trump will travel to Florida this morning to tour storm damage in several cities.

The president says he will be meeting with members of the coast guard, FEMA, and first responders.

He is set to tour the cities of Naples and Fort Myers.

Nearly all of the state of Florida has been affected by Hurricane Irma.

Millions of residents are still without power and more than one hundred thousand people are living in shelters.