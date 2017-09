SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Senator Tim Scott had the chance to sit down and talk with President Trump about race relations Wednesday.

Scott said he believes the President has had a chance to reflect on the controversial comments he made following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Scott says the President told him the perception of the remarks wasn’t what “he intended.”

He says the President was very receptive to what he had to say.