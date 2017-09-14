Storm debris pickup plan after Irma

By Published: Updated:

CSRA (WJBF) – All the debris knocked down by Monday’s storm has Augusta ready to alter its trash pickup plans.

City officials want residents to put their storm debris out for regular pickup.

If it’s too large and out of compliance there will be the second pick up early next week to get what’s left.

Piles cannot be larger than 5 feet wide by 10 feet long, and can’t be stacked any higher than 5 feet.

The pile cannot weigh more than 50 pounds, and you want to make sure that you don’t put the debris under powerlines, near mailboxes, or by cars.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s