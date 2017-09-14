Storm debris pickup plan after Irma

CSRA (WJBF) – All the debris knocked down by Monday’s storm has Augusta ready to alter its trash pickup plans.

City officials want residents to put their storm debris out for regular pickup.

If it’s too large and out of compliance there will be the second pick up early next week to get what’s left.

Piles cannot be larger than 5 feet wide by 10 feet long, and can’t be stacked any higher than 5 feet.

The pile cannot weigh more than 50 pounds, and you want to make sure that you don’t put the debris under powerlines, near mailboxes, or by cars.