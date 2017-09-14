Waynesboro Mayor, Greg Carswell to host Ice Cream with the Mayor event

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Facebook page of Waynesboro Mayor, Greg Carswell he will be hosting an Ice Cream with the Mayor event at Dairy Queen in Burke County.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to Carswell, the ice cream will be paid for by a sponsor and kids must be accompanied by a parent.

Carswell says the wants residents to share with him how he is doing as Mayor even if they don’t agree.

He is looking for everyone to show up to the event and says that many can tag his post with others through Facebook.