Tips for attending College Night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday, hundreds of high school students will get some help figuring out their future college plans.

CSRA college night will host recruiters from more than 130 colleges and universities.

Scholarships totaling $16,000 will also be up for grabs.

The free event is from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the James Brown Arena.

Students must attend and register in person at College Night in order to be eligible.

University of Georgia, Clemson, and Aiken Technical College are just a few of the universities that will be in attendance.