(WJBF)/ (Kelly and Ryan) – Martinez, Ga. resident Cheryl Cook was announced the winner of a six-night trip to the Buccaneer in St. Croix.

At a prize value of $9,500.

She won a trip to a premier destination resort for tennis, golf, water sports, honeymoons, and weddings.

Cook explained to Kelly and Ryan that she is from a small town outside of Augusta, Ga. and was thrilled to accept her win.