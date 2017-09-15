Commission considers cuts to outside agencies

By Published:
Augusta, Georgia Seal graphic
Augusta, Georgia Seal graphic

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Cuts could be coming for outside agencies getting money from the city of Augusta.

Commissioners set to vote next week on a proposal to cap payments to non-government organizations at 25 thousand dollars

Some commissioners say cuts are needed but still have questions about the proposal.

“I don’t know whether the 25 thousand affects like a Project access because that’s a significant cut these non-profits have to understand they can’t rely on our government funding every at the same level the needs are outgrowing the wants now we have to cut them let’s cut them more in a gradual aspect,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

 

Under the proposal the Augusta History Museum, Lucy Laney Museum, and the Arts Council -would not- be included in the 25 thousand dollar cap.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s