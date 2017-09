AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an early morning accident in Aiken County.

It happened at 8:05 Friday morning on Club Road at White Pond Road.

The victim was driving a 2017 GMC Pickup when it ran off the road, hitting a fence and several trees.

The driver was pronounced dead, no one else was in the truck.

An identity has not been released.