Fox Creek honors state championship baseball team with ring ceremony

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Fox Creek celebrated its 2017 state championship baseball team with a ring ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The Predators claimed the school’s first state title by sweeping Latta in the Class AA championship series in May.

“I don’t know if it has really set in on them yet,” Fox Creek baseball coach Kevin Lynn said. “Maybe today will open their eyes a little bit. Now, they’ve got the ring, the proof to show we did accomplish it. They’ll always have that, and the bond they’ll have from here on out. No matter where they go in life, where they end up, we will always have that connection. For those seniors, they were a really close group and they went out on top and I’m glad they were all friends and got to experience that together.”

The Predators finished the season 27-5.