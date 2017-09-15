Georgia Power warns of scam

(WJBF) – Georgia Power is warning customers of potential scams making the rounds in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

There have been reported cases of customers being asked to pay an extra fee for their power to be restored faster.

Officials would like to remind you that they do NOT do this and that they’ll never offer to expedite power restoration for an additional fee.

And they’ll never refuse to reconnect service to customers impacted by Hurricane Irma due to a past due bill and demand payment prior to reconnection. . The company continues to work with customers who are behind on payments or need to make payment arrangements through its usual customer service process.