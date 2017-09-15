Georgia Power warns of scam

By Published:
Georgia Power Logo
Georgia Power Logo

(WJBF) – Georgia Power is warning customers of potential scams making the rounds in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

There have been reported cases of customers being asked to pay an extra fee for their power to be restored faster.

Officials would like to remind you that they do NOT do this and that they’ll never offer to expedite power restoration for an additional fee.

And they’ll never refuse to reconnect service to customers impacted by Hurricane Irma due to a past due bill and demand payment prior to reconnection. . The company continues to work with customers who are behind on payments or need to make payment arrangements through its usual customer service process.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s