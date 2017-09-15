Lineman injured while working on power outages in Ga.

(WJBF) – A lineman was injured while working on power lines in Ocilla, Georgia earlier this week.

According to our sister station WSAV, the worker was checking out an area with power outages.

They are being treated at the burn center at Doctor’s Hospital.

Georgia Power Spokesperson, Holly Crawford, said, “The injured lineman was not a Georgia Power employee. The safety of Georgia Power crews and all of the personnel working with us around the clock to restore power for customers following Hurricane Irma is our top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the lineman.”